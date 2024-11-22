Left Menu

Election Process Underway for Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Financial Committees

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced its election process for members of the Financial Committees. Overseen by Secretary-General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, the election involves 175 assembly members voting. The committees include the Public Accounts Committee, Estimates Committee, and Public Undertakings Committee. The elections are necessary due to additional nominations.

Representative Image (Photo credit/aplegislature website). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly initiated the elections for its Financial Committees, an integral function held in the Assembly Committee Hall.

Under the vigilant oversight of Secretary-General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, who is acting as the Returning Officer, all 175 assembly members are poised to cast their votes for committee membership. The financial oversight bodies involved are the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Estimates Committee, and Public Undertakings Committee.

Each committee traditionally comprises nine members from the Legislative Assembly and three from the Legislative Council. However, with ten nominations from the Assembly, elections have become essential to finalize membership. Meanwhile, only three Legislative Council nominations were submitted, negating the need for voting there.

