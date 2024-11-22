Andhra Pradesh's Bold Steps: Building a Better Tomorrow with Employment and Infrastructure Initiatives

In a significant announcement during the assembly session in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the state's ambitious plan under the National Employment Scheme. The initiative aims to generate seven crore man-days and offer 30,000 development projects through the Palle Pandugu initiative, which will see the construction of 3,000 kilometers of cement concrete roads and 500 kilometers of bituminous roads.

Deputy CM Kalyan criticized the previous government for allegedly diverting Rs 13,000 crores and pledged to review these financial discrepancies. He highlighted that the scheme, launched post the formation of the NDA coalition government, has secured a Rs 4500 crore budget focusing on wages and materials. Among the goals are the completion of 20,000 mini Gokulams and the establishment of signboards in villages to enhance transparency and awareness.

Further, the Deputy CM noted substantial employment generation through the issuance of 1.49 lakh job cards meant for 100 days of work and engaging 5.85 lakh wage seekers. Meanwhile, environmental concerns are being addressed, as evidenced by the Andhra Pradesh government's directive to use biodegradable materials, a move following Telangana's single-use plastic ban. Past government negligence in pollution control under National Clean Air Program schemes is also under scrutiny.

