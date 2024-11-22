Nepal and World Bank Launch $128M Road Improvement Program to Enhance Connectivity and Resilience

The Government of Nepal, in collaboration with the World Bank, has inaugurated the $128 million Provincial and Local Roads Improvement Program Phase 1, aiming to enhance the efficiency, safety, and resilience of the country’s road network. This ambitious initiative seeks to integrate federal, provincial, and local efforts to ensure sustainable infrastructure development, improving access for millions of Nepalis.

The program was officially launched by Hon. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, alongside ministers from Sudurpashchim, Karnali, and Madhesh provinces. During the event, a tri-partite memorandum of understanding was signed between the federal, provincial, and local governments of these regions, demonstrating a commitment to collaboration under Nepal’s federal governance structure.

Deputy Prime Minister Singh emphasized the program’s significance: “This project reflects the federal spirit of the constitution, uniting the three tiers of government for the benefit of all Nepalis. Its focus on climate-resilient techniques and sustainable maintenance ensures long-term impact and infrastructure durability.”

Phase 1 of the project will target Sudurpashchim, Karnali, and Madhesh provinces, as well as 13 municipalities, with the following specific interventions:

Upgrading 180km of provincial roads and bridges to higher standards.

Maintaining 400km of roads and 700km of bridges, addressing aging infrastructure and improving safety.

Constructing 100km of all-weather roads to connect underserved municipalities and rural communities.

The project will incorporate environmentally friendly construction techniques and integrate a five-year performance-based maintenance program. Innovative components include:

Self-help groups for routine maintenance, empowering local communities.

Community-led infrastructure projects to ensure local ownership.

Pilot testing alternative connectivity solutions and rural transport services.

Deployment of an online program monitoring and management system for transparency and accountability.

Impact on Communities and Economic Growth

Approximately one million people are expected to benefit directly from improved road access, safer travel conditions, and enhanced economic opportunities. By reducing travel times and increasing connectivity, the project aims to improve access to essential services, such as healthcare and education, and bolster economic activities across the targeted regions.

World Bank Regional Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, David Sislen, praised the program’s alignment with global best practices: “This initiative prioritizes safety, resilience, and sustainability. We are committed to working with Nepal’s government to ensure better infrastructure for millions, creating economic opportunities and access to services for the most vulnerable.”

Future Phases and Long-Term Vision

The Provincial and Local Roads Improvement Program is part of a broader multi-phase initiative. After the successful implementation of Phase 1, the project will expand to additional provinces and municipalities, with lessons learned guiding future interventions.

Sustainable Infrastructure Development for Nepal

By integrating innovative solutions and fostering collaboration among federal, provincial, and local governments, the Provincial and Local Roads Improvement Program represents a pivotal step toward transforming Nepal’s transport infrastructure. With its focus on resilience, safety, and sustainability, the project will play a critical role in driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for millions of Nepalis.