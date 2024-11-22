Left Menu

Labourer's Hotspot Unravels Baba Siddiqui's Murder Plot

The Mumbai Police investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui has uncovered crucial details involving the prime suspect Akashdeep Gill. Arrested in Punjab, Gill used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including gangster Anmol Bishnoi. Gill played a pivotal role as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:08 IST
Labourer's Hotspot Unravels Baba Siddiqui's Murder Plot
Mumbai crime branch taking accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case to court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, Mumbai Police have unearthed significant details about Akashdeep Gill, the prime suspect. Apprehended in Punjab, Gill reportedly used a labourer's mobile hotspot to maintain contact with key actors, including the plot mastermind, Anmol Bishoi, authorities revealed.

During interrogation, Gill admitted to exploiting the hotspot of a labourer called Balwinder to dodge police surveillance, the Mumbai Crime Branch stated. This technique enabled Gill to remain undetected while coordinating logistical aspects for the gang led by Anmol Bishnoi. Police are currently seeking Gill's mobile phone, believed to contain crucial case evidence.

In addition, law enforcement detained Shiva Kumar, the primary shooter of Siddiqui, along with four others, with custody extended till November 19. The multi-state crackdown follows the arrest of various conspirators believed to have facilitated the killing orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024