Labourer's Hotspot Unravels Baba Siddiqui's Murder Plot

In a breakthrough in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, Mumbai Police have unearthed significant details about Akashdeep Gill, the prime suspect. Apprehended in Punjab, Gill reportedly used a labourer's mobile hotspot to maintain contact with key actors, including the plot mastermind, Anmol Bishoi, authorities revealed.

During interrogation, Gill admitted to exploiting the hotspot of a labourer called Balwinder to dodge police surveillance, the Mumbai Crime Branch stated. This technique enabled Gill to remain undetected while coordinating logistical aspects for the gang led by Anmol Bishnoi. Police are currently seeking Gill's mobile phone, believed to contain crucial case evidence.

In addition, law enforcement detained Shiva Kumar, the primary shooter of Siddiqui, along with four others, with custody extended till November 19. The multi-state crackdown follows the arrest of various conspirators believed to have facilitated the killing orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)