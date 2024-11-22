Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Udaipur

A devastating collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur district resulted in the death of five individuals. The incident occurred late Thursday night as the victims traveled from Amberi to Dewari. Police are investigating further details of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:35 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Udaipur
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, five individuals lost their lives after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck. The incident unfolded late Thursday night, around 11 p.m., according to police reports.

The victims were traveling from Amberi to Dewari when their vehicle met with a fatal accident involving a truck. Both vehicles have been seized by law enforcement for further investigation.

Udaipur Police Station Incharge, Himanshu Singh Rajawat, confirmed to ANI that the injured were transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, all five passengers were pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024