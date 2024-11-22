Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Udaipur

In a tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, five individuals lost their lives after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck. The incident unfolded late Thursday night, around 11 p.m., according to police reports.

The victims were traveling from Amberi to Dewari when their vehicle met with a fatal accident involving a truck. Both vehicles have been seized by law enforcement for further investigation.

Udaipur Police Station Incharge, Himanshu Singh Rajawat, confirmed to ANI that the injured were transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, all five passengers were pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)