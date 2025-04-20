Netanyahu Stands Firm on Gaza Offensive Amid Rising Dissent

In a resolute stance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his commitment to ongoing military operations in Gaza. Addressing the nation through a pre-recorded video on Saturday night, Netanyahu underscored the belief that Israel's continued fight is crucial for its survival.

The Israeli leader called for 'perseverance and resilience' in the battle against Hamas, emphasizing the importance of rescuing the 59 hostages still trapped in Gaza. Netanyahu highlighted Hamas' rejection of an Israeli ceasefire proposal, which included calls for Gaza's disarmament but fell short of offering a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Backlash from various quarters, including the Hostage Families Forum, has mounted, with critics accusing Netanyahu of lacking a concrete strategy for the hostages' release. Dissent has permeated through military ranks, as Al Jazeera reports note increasing numbers of Israeli soldiers and veterans signing petitions against the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)