Left Menu

CM Yogi Unveils Rs 1,500 Crore Development Projects in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath temple, addressing public grievances and announcing development initiatives worth Rs 1,500 crore. CM Yogi praised PM Modi's leadership and highlighted India's developmental progress, inaugurating projects to bolster infrastructure and prosperity in Gorakhpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 09:07 IST
CM Yogi Unveils Rs 1,500 Crore Development Projects in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, engaging directly with the public, particularly women, to discuss their grievances and demands.

During his visit to Gorakhpur, which began on Saturday, CM Adityanath unveiled development projects totaling Rs 1,500 crore. He officially launched initiatives valued at Rs 1,000 crore and set the foundation for new ventures worth Rs 500 crore. Speaking on these developments, the Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable transformation of Gorakhpur.

Reflecting on the pre-2017 period, CM Adityanath described the severe power shortages that plagued the region, with electricity available sporadically. He criticized political adversaries, emphasizing development as the key to progress and applauded PM Narendra Modi for steering India towards becoming a global leader in development. Amidst these announcements, he reiterated AIIMS Gorakhpur's crucial role in the national growth narrative and inaugurated new projects at a local university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025