CM Yogi Unveils Rs 1,500 Crore Development Projects in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, engaging directly with the public, particularly women, to discuss their grievances and demands.

During his visit to Gorakhpur, which began on Saturday, CM Adityanath unveiled development projects totaling Rs 1,500 crore. He officially launched initiatives valued at Rs 1,000 crore and set the foundation for new ventures worth Rs 500 crore. Speaking on these developments, the Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable transformation of Gorakhpur.

Reflecting on the pre-2017 period, CM Adityanath described the severe power shortages that plagued the region, with electricity available sporadically. He criticized political adversaries, emphasizing development as the key to progress and applauded PM Narendra Modi for steering India towards becoming a global leader in development. Amidst these announcements, he reiterated AIIMS Gorakhpur's crucial role in the national growth narrative and inaugurated new projects at a local university.

(With inputs from agencies.)