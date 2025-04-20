Contentious Jetty Sparks Heritage and Environmental Concerns Near Gateway of India

The Maharashtra Maritime Board's plan to develop a passenger jetty near the Gateway of India has encountered significant resistance from local communities. Locals, concerned about potential environmental hazards and threats to heritage sites, have united under the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association to oppose the Rs 229-crore project.

Political figures from various parties have joined the residents in urging the state government to reconsider the location of the jetty-cum-terminal, which aims to ease congestion and enhance existing facilities. Despite opposition, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has approved the project budget, with Ports Minister Nitesh Rane conducting its groundbreaking ceremony.

The contentious jetty, designed to accommodate up to 20 boats, faces criticisms over environmental impact and security risks, recalling memories of past attacks in the region. Project proponents argue it will benefit ordinary citizens and boost tourism, urging trust in the government's intentions and promising eventual public approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)