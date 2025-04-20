Decoding India: How GenomeIndia Project Pioneers Precision Medicine

The GenomeIndia Project, a landmark initiative by India's Department of Biotechnology, is set to transform the medical landscape by introducing precision medicine. By building a reference database that reflects India's vast genetic diversity, it aims to enhance disease diagnosis and predict drug responses.

Launched in 2020, the project's first phase involved sequencing the genomes of 10,000 individuals, with data released for future research in January. Researchers from prestigious institutions, such as the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, highlighted the project's significance in a recent Nature Genetics article.

Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj emphasized the project's groundbreaking effort in capturing genetic diversity across India's linguistic and geographic spectrums. The initiative is poised to guide future large-scale genetic studies and create a distinct Indian reference genome, rivaling efforts like the UK Biobank.

