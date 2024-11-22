Left Menu

Historic Inclusion: Jarawa Tribe Joins India's Electoral Roll

For the first time, 19 members of the Jarawa Tribe from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are included in India's electoral roll. This move comes under the Special Summary Revision-2025, as part of efforts to integrate indigenous communities into the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:05 IST
Jarawa Tribe members included in electoral roll. (Photo/X@AndamanCEO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time in India's election history, 19 members of the Jarawa Tribe from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been included in the electoral roll. This milestone was achieved as part of the Special Summary Revision-2025, according to Vinayak Chamadia, SDM of South Andaman.

The inclusion was conducted under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme, guided by South Andaman Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra and District Election Officer Arjun Sharma. This marks the initial engagement of the Jarawa Tribe in the democratic process, with these 19 members hailing from the Jirkatang area.

Chamadia emphasized the administration's effort to involve the Jarawa population, inhabitants of the western coast of Middle and South Andaman Islands, in the election process. Historically hunter-gatherers, these nomadic tribes are known for their unique way of life, including hunting with bows and gathering natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

