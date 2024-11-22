Historic Inclusion: Jarawa Tribe Joins India's Electoral Roll

For the first time in India's election history, 19 members of the Jarawa Tribe from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been included in the electoral roll. This milestone was achieved as part of the Special Summary Revision-2025, according to Vinayak Chamadia, SDM of South Andaman.

The inclusion was conducted under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme, guided by South Andaman Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra and District Election Officer Arjun Sharma. This marks the initial engagement of the Jarawa Tribe in the democratic process, with these 19 members hailing from the Jirkatang area.

Chamadia emphasized the administration's effort to involve the Jarawa population, inhabitants of the western coast of Middle and South Andaman Islands, in the election process. Historically hunter-gatherers, these nomadic tribes are known for their unique way of life, including hunting with bows and gathering natural resources.

