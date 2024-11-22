Major Reshuffle: Allahabad High Court Transfers 12 District Judges

The Allahabad High Court administration has announced a significant reshuffle in the judiciary by transferring 12 judicial officers at the district judge level, as per a notification from Registrar General Rajeev Bharti. The transfers aim to enhance the administrative and functional capabilities of the state's judicial framework.

Among the key changes, Ramesh Chandra, previously the Chief Family Judge of Siddharthnagar, will assume the position of Presiding Officer at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Barabanki. Similarly, Akhilesh Kumar Pathak, former Chief Family Judge of Gazipur, has been assigned a similar role in Maharajganj.

Other notable transfers include Ashok Kumar Navam to MACT Sonbhadra, Mahendra Singh III to MACT Firozabad, Vipin Kumar I to MACT Mahoba, and Sudhir Kumar IV to MACT Hathras. These moves are seen as strategic efforts to bolster efficiency within the judicial system across Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)