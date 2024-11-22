Tech Leap: The Broking Industry's Digital Forward Shift

The broking industry is undergoing a technological transformation, with 83.6% of stockbrokers planning to increase IT budgets in 2024-25. The focus is on integrating artificial intelligence and algorithmic trading to improve efficiency and customer service, based on a survey by the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI).

The StockTech survey reveals that 42% of brokers aim to hike their budgets by 20%. Technology emphasis includes AI, algorithmic trading, and blockchain, compelling 66% of firms to expand IT manpower or hire new talent. ANMI's survey shows a significant shift towards tech-driven brokage, with 34.3% prioritizing AI for predictive analytics and 32.9% focusing on algorithmic precision.

Sebi Executive Director V Sundaresan highlights the industry's alignment with innovation and investor protection, while ANMI Chairman Harin Mehta notes the sector's readiness for growth in AI, automation, and security. More than 60% have modernized over half of their business processes, and safety and simplicity are key priorities for engaging retail investors.

