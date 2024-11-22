Left Menu

BJD Refutes Allegations of Adani Involvement in Odisha Energy Deal

The Biju Janata Dal dismissed involvement with Adani in Odisha's renewable energy procurements. The party clarified that power purchase agreements were solely between government entities SECI and Gridco, debunking claims of Adani's involvement. BJD called the allegations baseless amidst US charges against the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:53 IST
Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm rejection of media reports, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday declared no involvement with the Adani Group regarding Odisha's renewable energy agreements. The party affirmed that the deals were executed exclusively between two governmental bodies, the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) and Gridco.

SECI, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy, and Gridco, a PSU under the Odisha government, facilitated the procurement of 500MW of renewable energy at the lowest rates identified by SECI, devoid of any private entity engagement, including Adani.

BJD, which governed Odisha for 24 years until a recent BJP victory, refuted bribery allegations connected to Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The party labeled the accusations baseless, emphasizing long-standing governmental energy procurements without private party deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

