BJD Refutes Allegations of Adani Involvement in Odisha Energy Deal

In a firm rejection of media reports, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday declared no involvement with the Adani Group regarding Odisha's renewable energy agreements. The party affirmed that the deals were executed exclusively between two governmental bodies, the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) and Gridco.

SECI, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy, and Gridco, a PSU under the Odisha government, facilitated the procurement of 500MW of renewable energy at the lowest rates identified by SECI, devoid of any private entity engagement, including Adani.

BJD, which governed Odisha for 24 years until a recent BJP victory, refuted bribery allegations connected to Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The party labeled the accusations baseless, emphasizing long-standing governmental energy procurements without private party deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)