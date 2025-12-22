Heroic Constable Averts Tragedy with Quick Action in Delhi
A Delhi constable's quick actions prevented a disaster in Mohan Garden when he extinguished a burning LPG cylinder before it could explode. His bravery protected residents and avoided injuries, as emergency responders were alerted. The situation was resolved swiftly, earning gratitude from the community.
- Country:
- India
A heroic act by a Delhi constable prevented a potential catastrophe in Mohan Garden, Dwarka, when he extinguished a burning LPG cylinder. The incident unfolded after a fire call was received, prompting rapid response from local police and fire services.
Constable Anil's courageous decision to enter the hazardous site prevented the fire from spreading, showcasing selfless bravery and quick thinking. Senior officers emphasized that the timely actions of the officer were crucial in controlling the situation and avoiding further damage or injuries.
The community has since expressed immense gratitude for the constable's intervention, which averted what could have been a tragic incident. No injuries were reported, underscoring the successful outcome of his actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
