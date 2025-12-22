Bai-Kakaji Polymers Launches IPO to Fund Expansion Plans

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Limited has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the SME platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), scheduled to open on December 23, 2025, and close on December 26, 2025. The IPO is priced at ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10. The offering aims to raise up to ₹105.17 crore by issuing 56,54,400 new equity shares.

The IPO will follow a 100% book building process, managed by Hem Securities Limited as the Book Running Lead Manager and Maashitla Securities Private Limited as the Registrar. The equity shares are expected to be listed on the BSE's SME platform. Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Retail Individual Investors, and Market Makers are among the allocation targets.

The proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment, additional plant and machinery installation, and a solar power project. Founded in 2013 in Maharashtra, Bai-Kakaji Polymers manufactures PET preforms and closures for beverages and dairy products, boasting a substantial annual production capacity. Recent financials show significant revenue and profit gains, underscoring the company's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)