Karnataka's Battle Against Hate Speech: A Legislative Showdown

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the newly passed Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill, which faces strong opposition from the BJP. Termed as a tool for political vendetta, the Bill aims to curb hate speech to bolster societal peace. The legislation now awaits the Governor's assent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:17 IST
In a determined effort to preserve societal harmony, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has staunchly defended the recent passage of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill. This legislative effort, intended to crack down on hate speech, has sparked significant controversy, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which brands the measure as a 'draconian' attack on free speech.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah argued that the Bill has been misconstrued by its detractors as a political vendetta. "Why oppose if you engage in peaceful discourse?" he questioned, affirming the Bill's aim to address a surge in provocative rhetoric. Fierce opposition has not swayed Siddaramaiah's intent to enforce laws fostering peace and brotherhood.

The Bill, promising severe penalties including a jail sentence of up to seven years and fines, awaits the Governor's nod to become law. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah faced queries over the delayed release of funds under the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, denying any wrongdoing and ensuring that inquiries are underway to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

