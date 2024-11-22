Amritsar Police Uncover International Weapon Smuggling Ring
Amritsar Police dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling network linked to foreign criminals, arresting six individuals and seizing ten pistols. The accused allegedly collaborated with overseas smugglers using drones to transport weapons to India. Ongoing investigations aim to trace further connections and anticipate more arrests and recoveries.
In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Police have dismantled a trans-border arms smuggling operation backed by foreign-based criminals. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrest of six individuals involved in this syndicate.
The police have recovered ten pistols, including three sophisticated 9MM Glock models, along with ten cartridges, from the accused. Those apprehended include Vinod Kumar alias Rangeela, Yuvraj Singh, and Surkhap Singh among others, according to a police press release.
Commissioner of Police Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that reliable intelligence on the involvement of suspect Amritpal Singh led to his capture by CIA Amritsar teams. The police continue to investigate the network for further links and expect additional arrests and weapon recoveries soon. Two FIRs have been registered in this case.
