Amritsar Police Uncover International Weapon Smuggling Ring

In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Police have dismantled a trans-border arms smuggling operation backed by foreign-based criminals. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrest of six individuals involved in this syndicate.

The police have recovered ten pistols, including three sophisticated 9MM Glock models, along with ten cartridges, from the accused. Those apprehended include Vinod Kumar alias Rangeela, Yuvraj Singh, and Surkhap Singh among others, according to a police press release.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that reliable intelligence on the involvement of suspect Amritpal Singh led to his capture by CIA Amritsar teams. The police continue to investigate the network for further links and expect additional arrests and weapon recoveries soon. Two FIRs have been registered in this case.

