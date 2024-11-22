Left Menu

Amritsar Police Uncover International Weapon Smuggling Ring

Amritsar Police dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling network linked to foreign criminals, arresting six individuals and seizing ten pistols. The accused allegedly collaborated with overseas smugglers using drones to transport weapons to India. Ongoing investigations aim to trace further connections and anticipate more arrests and recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:55 IST
Amritsar Police Uncover International Weapon Smuggling Ring
Punjab police personnel with the accused (Pic/Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Police have dismantled a trans-border arms smuggling operation backed by foreign-based criminals. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrest of six individuals involved in this syndicate.

The police have recovered ten pistols, including three sophisticated 9MM Glock models, along with ten cartridges, from the accused. Those apprehended include Vinod Kumar alias Rangeela, Yuvraj Singh, and Surkhap Singh among others, according to a police press release.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that reliable intelligence on the involvement of suspect Amritpal Singh led to his capture by CIA Amritsar teams. The police continue to investigate the network for further links and expect additional arrests and weapon recoveries soon. Two FIRs have been registered in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024