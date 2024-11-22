55th IFFI Showcases Regional Cinematic Gems: Patriarchal Drama and Gothic Folklore Captivate Audiences

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is spotlighting the rich diversity of Indian cinema, showcasing compelling stories deeply rooted in regional culture and mythology. Two standout films—‘Roti Koon Banasi?’, a Rajasthani family drama by Chandan Singh, and ‘Bramayugam,’ a Malayalam folk horror by Rahul Sadasivan—have captivated audiences with their powerful narratives.

‘Roti Koon Banasi?’: A Poignant Look at Patriarchy and Gender Equality

Chandan Singh’s ‘Roti Koon Banasi?’ (translated as "Who Will Cook the Bread?") is a deeply moving Rajasthani-language film exploring the generational impact of patriarchy on family dynamics. The narrative revolves around a young man torn between the traditional expectations of his father and his progressive desire to support his wife. Through this lens, Singh critiques how patriarchal structures disproportionately burden women, often limiting their opportunities and autonomy.

“Patriarchy, at its core, is a story about fathers and sons, but the real victims are women,” Singh shared during a press conference. Inspired by his own observations in Rajasthan, Singh reflects the stark realities of women’s lives in traditional households, urging audiences to rethink ingrained societal norms.

Shot entirely in the Rajasthani language, the film is also a tribute to the preservation of regional culture. Singh emphasized the role of cinema in celebrating linguistic diversity, saying, “Cinema is a powerful tool to preserve regional languages. By making ‘Roti Koon Banasi?’ in Rajasthani, I wanted to showcase our heritage to a broader audience.”

‘Bramayugam’: A Haunting Tale of Mythology and Human Frailty

On the other end of the spectrum, ‘Bramayugam’ delivers a spine-chilling cinematic experience, blending elements of folk horror and mythology. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the Malayalam-language film transports audiences to 17th-century Malabar, unraveling a gothic tale of survival, betrayal, and supernatural forces.

The story follows Thevan, a man escaping Portuguese slave traders, who unwittingly becomes entangled in the dark history of an abandoned manor. The house harbors the sinister Chathan, a demon bestowed upon its ancestors by the goddess Varahi. Over generations, the demon’s presence has sown destruction, culminating in a deadly power struggle.

While rich in supernatural elements, ‘Bramayugam’ delves into universal themes of power, human frailty, and the cyclical nature of oppression. Its eerie atmosphere and intricate storytelling elevate it beyond typical horror, offering a profound commentary on the corrupting allure of power.

Regional Cinema: A Transformative Force

Both films, despite their contrasting genres, underscore the growing prominence of regional cinema in Indian storytelling. ‘Roti Koon Banasi?’ highlights pressing issues of gender inequality within patriarchal frameworks, while ‘Bramayugam’ uses folklore to examine societal hierarchies and human vulnerabilities.

Chandan Singh noted the vital role of platforms like IFFI in amplifying regional voices. “Festivals like IFFI give films like mine a chance to reach a wider audience. They help bring attention to stories from our regions that might not otherwise be heard.” Similarly, Rahul Sadasivan emphasized the universal appeal of folklore, noting how local tales like those in ‘Bramayugam’ resonate with audiences across cultures.

A Testament to Indian Cinema’s Evolving Landscape

These films exemplify the transformative power of storytelling in regional cinema. Whether exploring the deeply personal or the hauntingly mythical, ‘Roti Koon Banasi?’ and ‘Bramayugam’ demonstrate the ability of regional narratives to spark meaningful conversations and captivate global audiences. As Indian cinema continues to evolve, such films highlight the richness and depth of stories waiting to be told.

At the 55th IFFI, these regional gems stand as a testament to the artistic and cultural significance of diverse voices, paving the way for a more inclusive cinematic future.