Political Rhetoric Heats Up in Maharashtra Amidst 'Note Jihad' Allegations

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Shaina NC criticized Congress' Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut for making controversial statements to attract media attention. Accusations of 'note jihad' during elections have sparked a war of words, with political parties alleging undue influence through money and liquor distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:07 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's heated political arena, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC took a swipe at Congress Chief Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Accusing both of competing for media attention through controversial statements, she responded to Patole's 'note jihad' allegations against the BJP.

Shaina NC labeled the 'note jihad' claim a tactic by the MVA, insisting their support is dwindling. She accused them of 'vote jihad' and other election malpractices while affirming the Mahayuti alliance's impending victory. Patole retorted, accusing the BJP of distributing money and liquor to sway voters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dismissed Patole's remarks on forming an MVA government. Insisting on alliance discussions, he questioned Patole's backing from Congress' high command, highlighting internal dissent on leadership announcements. As election results loom, Maharashtra's political landscape remains intensely contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

