Left Menu

Scott Bessent: The Treasury Nominee with a Debt Reduction Agenda

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Scott Bessent, a former manager for George Soros and founder of Key Square Capital Management, as the next treasury secretary. At 62, Bessent would be the first openly gay person in this position. He is focused on reducing the national debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2024 05:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 05:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Friday his intention to nominate Scott Bessent as his next treasury secretary. Bessent, known for his previous role as a money manager under George Soros, is a staunch advocate for reducing the national deficit.

At 62, Bessent is the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management and has had a lengthy association with Soros Fund Management since 1991. If the Senate confirms his nomination, Bessent will become the nation's first openly gay treasury secretary.

Bessent has publicly stated his motivation to join Trump's campaign was to push back against the burgeoning national debt, aiming to slash government programs and other expenditures. He emphasized this election cycle as a pivotal moment to address debt issues without veering towards a European-style socialist democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024