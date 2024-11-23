Scott Bessent: The Treasury Nominee with a Debt Reduction Agenda

President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Friday his intention to nominate Scott Bessent as his next treasury secretary. Bessent, known for his previous role as a money manager under George Soros, is a staunch advocate for reducing the national deficit.

At 62, Bessent is the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management and has had a lengthy association with Soros Fund Management since 1991. If the Senate confirms his nomination, Bessent will become the nation's first openly gay treasury secretary.

Bessent has publicly stated his motivation to join Trump's campaign was to push back against the burgeoning national debt, aiming to slash government programs and other expenditures. He emphasized this election cycle as a pivotal moment to address debt issues without veering towards a European-style socialist democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)