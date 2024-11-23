Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Election Results Awaited

Maharashtra braces for election results with heightened security in Pune, especially in Baramati, amid intense political battles. Pune police ensure robust security measures while political heavyweights, including Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, face off. The voter turnout exceeded previous records, signaling a keen public interest in the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:04 IST
Pune Rural Deputy SP, Sudarshan Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune is on high alert as Maharashtra's Assembly election vote counting begins. Authorities have implemented stringent security measures, deploying 250 officers and 20 officials in Baramati alone, known for its fierce political contests.

Key figures in this electoral battle include Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, whose familial rivalry adds to the intensity of the race in Baramati. Meanwhile, Pune Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Rathore emphasizes a strict three-tier security arrangement to prevent disruptions during the vote tallying process.

The elections, marked by a significant 66% voter turnout, witnessed robust political engagement from competing alliances including the Mahayuti and the MVA. Results are eagerly anticipated with historical voter participation heightening political stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

