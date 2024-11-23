Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Election Results Awaited
Maharashtra braces for election results with heightened security in Pune, especially in Baramati, amid intense political battles. Pune police ensure robust security measures while political heavyweights, including Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, face off. The voter turnout exceeded previous records, signaling a keen public interest in the assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Pune is on high alert as Maharashtra's Assembly election vote counting begins. Authorities have implemented stringent security measures, deploying 250 officers and 20 officials in Baramati alone, known for its fierce political contests.
Key figures in this electoral battle include Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, whose familial rivalry adds to the intensity of the race in Baramati. Meanwhile, Pune Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Rathore emphasizes a strict three-tier security arrangement to prevent disruptions during the vote tallying process.
The elections, marked by a significant 66% voter turnout, witnessed robust political engagement from competing alliances including the Mahayuti and the MVA. Results are eagerly anticipated with historical voter participation heightening political stakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- elections
- Pune
- security
- Ajit Pawar
- Yugendra Pawar
- Baramati
- voter turnout
- Mahayuti
- MVA
ALSO READ
Family Feuds and Election Fizz: Baramati Showdown
Ajit Pawar Explains Modi's Absence in Baramati Campaign
Will have no truck with those allied with BJP: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on possibility of post-poll reunion with Ajit Pawar.
Family Feud: Pawars Clash in Baramati Election Showdown
Gate Controversy at Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park