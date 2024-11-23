Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rice Farming: Launch of NP-8912 Paddy Seed

Nuziveedu Seeds Limited unveils its new paddy seed variety, NP-8912, aimed at enhancing farmers' yields with a shorter maturation period. This innovation promises disease resistance and adaptability. Its official launch highlighted the seed's benefits and successful field trials, encouraging farmers to adopt it for better profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, November 20, 2024: Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, an innovator in agriculture, has introduced its latest paddy seed variety, NP-8912. The seed offers high yield potential over a shorter cultivation period, making it particularly beneficial for farmers in regions such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

NP-8912 boasts key features including high yields, a maturation period of just 113 to 118 days, wide adaptability, and resistance to diseases like fire blight, all while being cost-effective. These benefits are expected to increase farmers' income, improve crop quality, and reduce cultivation risks.

The seed was officially launched in a live-streamed event, highlighting successful field trials during Rabi 2023 and Kharif 2024, underscoring farmers' satisfaction with its consistent performance. Nuziveedu Seeds underscores that adopting NP-8912 could significantly heighten crop yields and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

