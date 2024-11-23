Revolutionizing Rice Farming: Launch of NP-8912 Paddy Seed

Hyderabad, November 20, 2024: Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, an innovator in agriculture, has introduced its latest paddy seed variety, NP-8912. The seed offers high yield potential over a shorter cultivation period, making it particularly beneficial for farmers in regions such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

NP-8912 boasts key features including high yields, a maturation period of just 113 to 118 days, wide adaptability, and resistance to diseases like fire blight, all while being cost-effective. These benefits are expected to increase farmers' income, improve crop quality, and reduce cultivation risks.

The seed was officially launched in a live-streamed event, highlighting successful field trials during Rabi 2023 and Kharif 2024, underscoring farmers' satisfaction with its consistent performance. Nuziveedu Seeds underscores that adopting NP-8912 could significantly heighten crop yields and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)