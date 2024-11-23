Mahayuti Triumphs: A Testament to Development and Unity in Maharashtra
The Mahayuti alliance secures a historic victory in Maharashtra elections, marking a significant endorsement of development and unity over negative politics. With BJP's leadership and strategic cohesiveness, the alliance has emerged overwhelmingly successful, demonstrating public trust and faith. Key figures express congratulations and optimism for continued progress.
- Country:
- India
The Mahayuti alliance is set to form the government in Maharashtra following a remarkable victory in the assembly elections, indicating a strong public endorsement for development and a dismissal of negative campaigning. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the alliance's win as a symbol of unity and dedicated effort.
Chief Minister Dhami extended his congratulations to the BJP allies and emphasized that the victory reflects the people's belief in development. He also congratulated BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal for her victory in the Kedarnath constituency, expressing confidence in her ability to drive progress in the region.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the 'unprecedented victory' for Mahayuti, underscoring the unified support from diverse communities. With the alliance leading in 228 of 288 seats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the leadership contributing to this landslide win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP poll manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls is roadmap for making Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat: Devendra Fadnavis.
BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami Criticizes Congress Legacy in SC/ST Representation
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Spearheads Development and Land Reform Initiatives
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Badrinath Dham, Anticipates Record Pilgrim Numbers
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Baikunth Chaturdashi Fair in Garhwal