Arunachal's Power Push: Deputy CM Mein's Call for Urgent Action

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein has urged power department officials to complete the Comprehensive Scheme for Transmission and Distribution System by March next year. The meeting focused on tackling challenges like compensation issues. Cooperation with local representatives and a new SOP for safety were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, has called on power department officials to complete the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS) by March next year. He highlighted the necessity of accelerating project progress within set timelines during a review meeting on Saturday.

The meeting emphasized the urgency of addressing key challenges, such as compensation disputes affecting transmission lines from Tawang to Longding. The deputy chief minister urged for personal involvement of local representatives to resolve these issues and ensure smooth scheme implementation, according to an official statement.

In his directive, Mein asked Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to foster trust with local leaders and coordinate efforts with district administrations. He also instructed the power department to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) that prioritizes safety during power line maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

