Arunachal's Power Push: Deputy CM Mein's Call for Urgent Action

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, has called on power department officials to complete the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS) by March next year. He highlighted the necessity of accelerating project progress within set timelines during a review meeting on Saturday.

The meeting emphasized the urgency of addressing key challenges, such as compensation disputes affecting transmission lines from Tawang to Longding. The deputy chief minister urged for personal involvement of local representatives to resolve these issues and ensure smooth scheme implementation, according to an official statement.

In his directive, Mein asked Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to foster trust with local leaders and coordinate efforts with district administrations. He also instructed the power department to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) that prioritizes safety during power line maintenance.

