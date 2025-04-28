Tom Lynagh Poised for Wallabies Resurgence Amid Super Rugby Success

Tom Lynagh's Super Rugby performance has reignited discussions about his potential for Wallabies selection ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour. His standout plays and no less than a Player-of-the-Match victory have elevated his profile, with his recent 35-21 win over the Auckland Blues adding to his credentials.

In contrast to Wallabies regular Noah Lolesio, whose form has appeared inconsistent, Lynagh's continued improvement with the Queensland Reds is turning heads. Coach Les Kiss opines Lynagh is a strong contender for the flyhalf jersey, a sentiment echoed as he eyes the upcoming three-test series.

Lynagh, the son of a former Wallabies great, has faced the burden of expectations. However, his fruitful outings, especially his successful Japan tour, reflect his growth. With Lolesio, James O'Connor, and Ben Donaldson also in the mix, the flyhalf race intensifies as the playoffs approach.

