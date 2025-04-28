Left Menu

Tom Lynagh Poised for Wallabies Resurgence Amid Super Rugby Success

Tom Lynagh's promising Super Rugby performance is enhancing his chances for Wallabies selection in the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour. Despite being initially overlooked, Lynagh's performance with the Queensland Reds has made him a strong contender along with other top Australian flyhalves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:56 IST
Tom Lynagh Poised for Wallabies Resurgence Amid Super Rugby Success

Tom Lynagh's Super Rugby performance has reignited discussions about his potential for Wallabies selection ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour. His standout plays and no less than a Player-of-the-Match victory have elevated his profile, with his recent 35-21 win over the Auckland Blues adding to his credentials.

In contrast to Wallabies regular Noah Lolesio, whose form has appeared inconsistent, Lynagh's continued improvement with the Queensland Reds is turning heads. Coach Les Kiss opines Lynagh is a strong contender for the flyhalf jersey, a sentiment echoed as he eyes the upcoming three-test series.

Lynagh, the son of a former Wallabies great, has faced the burden of expectations. However, his fruitful outings, especially his successful Japan tour, reflect his growth. With Lolesio, James O'Connor, and Ben Donaldson also in the mix, the flyhalf race intensifies as the playoffs approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025