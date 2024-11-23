Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Embarks on Investment Tour to UK and Germany

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is embarking on a six-day trip to the United Kingdom and Germany to attract global investment and bolster the state's industrial development. This overseas tour follows the success of investment sessions in major Indian cities and aims to present Madhya Pradesh as an attractive destination for international investors.

During the trip, CM Yadav will visit London, Birmingham, Munich, and Stuttgart, engaging with industrial leaders and NRIs to discuss investment opportunities. A statement from the state government highlights plans to enhance cooperation in sectors such as electric vehicles, education, renewable energy, and food processing.

Over the course of his visit, Yadav will participate in interactive sessions and roundtable meetings with industry representatives, furthering discussions on potential investments in Madhya Pradesh. His agenda also includes visits to key sites such as the British Parliament, Warwick University, and the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, facilitating cross-cultural and economic exchanges between India and these European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)