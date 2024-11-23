Mahayuti Alliance's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra: Key Factors and Consequences

In a remarkable electoral triumph, the Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a landslide win in Maharashtra's assembly polls on Saturday. Celebrated Shiv Sena leader, Milind Deora, attributed this victory to the effective implementation of developmental schemes and the negative campaigning efforts by political adversaries.

Deora, who faced defeat in the Worli constituency to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, remarked on the vindication of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's strategic leadership. "The real betrayal happened back in 2019, not now," Deora asserted, reflecting on past political realignments.

Public sentiment appeared to resonate with Mahayuti's forward-looking agenda. In highlighting the alliance's strategy, Deora mocked the opposition's 'speed breaker' approach while lauding Mahayuti's 'progress without speed limits.' The BJP emerged dominant, winning or leading in 132 seats, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP demonstrated impressive performances across the state's 288 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)