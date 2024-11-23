Election Triumphs: NDA's Dominance in Maharashtra and Bihar Confirms Faith in Modi's Leadership

The electoral landscape in India has shifted as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seizes a resounding victory in Maharashtra, bolstering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Bihar, the NDA swept the by-elections, winning all involved seats, while Jharkhand's ruling coalition retained power, marking a historic feat since the state's creation.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a senior JD(U) leader and Union Minister, commented on the results, emphasizing the ongoing trust the populace holds in Modi's leadership. He congratulated the NDA for its overwhelming success in Maharashtra and expressed confidence in a future NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar come 2025.

Maharashtra's election saw BJP driving the Mahayuti alliance to victory, with allies Shiv Sena and NCP following suit. While BJP claimed 133 of the contested seats, Shiv Sena and NCP secured 56 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maha Vikas Aghadi faced setbacks, with reduced seat wins for its constituents. Over in Jharkhand, the ruling JMM coalition celebrated success with 34 seats, continuing its rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)