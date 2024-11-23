Left Menu

Election Triumphs: NDA's Dominance in Maharashtra and Bihar Confirms Faith in Modi's Leadership

Election outcomes unveil people's trust in PM Modi's leadership as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secures a sweeping victory in Maharashtra, while the NDA sees an emphatic win in Bihar. Meanwhile, the ruling coalition in Jharkhand triumphs, marking its first re-election success since the state's founding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:40 IST
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The electoral landscape in India has shifted as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seizes a resounding victory in Maharashtra, bolstering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Bihar, the NDA swept the by-elections, winning all involved seats, while Jharkhand's ruling coalition retained power, marking a historic feat since the state's creation.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a senior JD(U) leader and Union Minister, commented on the results, emphasizing the ongoing trust the populace holds in Modi's leadership. He congratulated the NDA for its overwhelming success in Maharashtra and expressed confidence in a future NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar come 2025.

Maharashtra's election saw BJP driving the Mahayuti alliance to victory, with allies Shiv Sena and NCP following suit. While BJP claimed 133 of the contested seats, Shiv Sena and NCP secured 56 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maha Vikas Aghadi faced setbacks, with reduced seat wins for its constituents. Over in Jharkhand, the ruling JMM coalition celebrated success with 34 seats, continuing its rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

