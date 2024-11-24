Left Menu

Festive Tractor Sales Surge: A Promising Outlook

Tractor sales during the festive months from September to November are projected to grow by 8-10% this year, driven by positive monsoon impacts. The sector is optimistic about regaining momentum in the fiscal year's second half, with an expected double-digit growth following a subdued first half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 10:30 IST
Festive Tractor Sales Surge: A Promising Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tractor sales are anticipated to surge by 8-10% during the festive months, September to November, fueled by a favorable monsoon that has lifted market spirits, according to Bharat Madan, whole-time director and CFO at Escorts Kubota Ltd.

Despite a lukewarm first half of the year, the tractor industry is set to accelerate in the second half, with projections of double-digit growth, culminating in an overall mid-single-digit growth for the fiscal year, as reported to PTI.

Madan outlined that the festive season typically contributes 40-45% of industry sales, adding that this year's total is expected to reach around 325,000 tractors. He attributed the market resurgence to effective stocking by channel partners and robust retail growth in October, following a good monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024