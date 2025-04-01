Escorts Kubota Limited Sees 15% Tractor Sales Surge Amid Favorable Market Conditions

In a significant development for the agri-machinery sector, Escorts Kubota Limited has announced a robust 15% jump in tractor sales for March 2025. The company reported selling 11,374 units compared to 9,888 in March 2024, with domestic sales contributing 10,775 units to this growth, signaling a vibrant market response.

The upswing in sales was energized by the onset of the Chaitra Navratri festival and anticipated continuation of positive trends due to a normal South-West monsoon forecast, improved Rabi sowing, and optimal water reservoir levels. The company remains optimistic about sustaining this momentum.

Internationally, Escorts Kubota registered a 12.4% increase in tractor exports in March 2025. Over the entire fiscal year, the company achieved a modest 1% growth in overall sales. A noted strategic move was the approval of a merger with its amalgamated entities, strengthening its market presence.

