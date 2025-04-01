Left Menu

Escorts Kubota Limited Sees 15% Tractor Sales Surge Amid Favorable Market Conditions

Escorts Kubota Limited reported a 15% increase in tractor sales for March 2025, fueled by market demand and festival season. Domestic and export sales showed growth, with a promising outlook due to favorable environmental conditions. The company's strategic focuses include agricultural mechanization and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:00 IST
Escorts Kubota Limited Sees 15% Tractor Sales Surge Amid Favorable Market Conditions
Representative image (Photo source: https://www.escortskubota.com/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the agri-machinery sector, Escorts Kubota Limited has announced a robust 15% jump in tractor sales for March 2025. The company reported selling 11,374 units compared to 9,888 in March 2024, with domestic sales contributing 10,775 units to this growth, signaling a vibrant market response.

The upswing in sales was energized by the onset of the Chaitra Navratri festival and anticipated continuation of positive trends due to a normal South-West monsoon forecast, improved Rabi sowing, and optimal water reservoir levels. The company remains optimistic about sustaining this momentum.

Internationally, Escorts Kubota registered a 12.4% increase in tractor exports in March 2025. Over the entire fiscal year, the company achieved a modest 1% growth in overall sales. A noted strategic move was the approval of a merger with its amalgamated entities, strengthening its market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025