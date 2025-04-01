Escorts Kubota Limited Sees 15% Tractor Sales Surge Amid Favorable Market Conditions
Escorts Kubota Limited reported a 15% increase in tractor sales for March 2025, fueled by market demand and festival season. Domestic and export sales showed growth, with a promising outlook due to favorable environmental conditions. The company's strategic focuses include agricultural mechanization and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for the agri-machinery sector, Escorts Kubota Limited has announced a robust 15% jump in tractor sales for March 2025. The company reported selling 11,374 units compared to 9,888 in March 2024, with domestic sales contributing 10,775 units to this growth, signaling a vibrant market response.
The upswing in sales was energized by the onset of the Chaitra Navratri festival and anticipated continuation of positive trends due to a normal South-West monsoon forecast, improved Rabi sowing, and optimal water reservoir levels. The company remains optimistic about sustaining this momentum.
Internationally, Escorts Kubota registered a 12.4% increase in tractor exports in March 2025. Over the entire fiscal year, the company achieved a modest 1% growth in overall sales. A noted strategic move was the approval of a merger with its amalgamated entities, strengthening its market presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
