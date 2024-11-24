Empowering Women Through Poultry: The Success of Singrauli's Smallholders

The Singrauli Women Small Holders' Poultry Project, under Coal India subsidiary Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), has transformed lives by assisting 750 tribal families near its operational area. Initiated in 2015, the project flourished over the years, empowering more women in India's energy-rich region of Sangrauli.

One of the project beneficiaries, Inti Devi, shared her transformative journey. Post her husband's death, she walked 22 km daily for a mere Rs 40, leaving her children alone. Her circumstances improved dramatically after joining the project, eventually becoming the President of Singrauli Women Small Holders' Poultry Project.

The project launched with the aim of aiding poor rural women to start poultry enterprises. It established 750 poultry farms under the Singrauli Women Poultry Producers Company Ltd, with a total project cost of Rs 8.75 crore. Operational in 16 villages, it achieved a turnover of Rs 18 crore in 2023-24, significantly boosting incomes for its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)