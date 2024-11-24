'Ab Koi Bahana Nahi': A Call to End Violence Against Women

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, is set to launch the national 'Ab Koi Bahana Nahi' campaign on Monday. The launch coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, underscoring the need for decisive action against gender-based violence.

This initiative, a collaboration between the ministries of Women and Child Development and Rural Development, is backed by UN Women and seeks to rally citizens, government bodies, and key stakeholders in India. Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will also participate in the event.

The campaign, aligned with the global '16 Days of Activism' initiative, aims to amplify the message of zero tolerance towards violence against women through a nationwide reach. It emphasizes accountability and collective action, urging an end to excuses in addressing gender-based violence in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)