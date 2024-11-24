Diplomatic Tensions: Iran's Nuclear Talks with Europe

Iran is set to engage in talks on its controversial nuclear program with three European nations on November 29, the Iranian foreign ministry announced Sunday. The announcement follows a resolution passed by the U.N. atomic watchdog against Tehran.

The resolution, introduced by Britain, France, Germany, and the United States, led Tehran to activate advanced centrifuges, enhancing its uranium enrichment capabilities. This meeting, first reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency, highlights President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration's efforts to resolve the nuclear crisis diplomatically before the U.S. presidential transition.

Deputy foreign ministers from Iran and the European powers will participate in the talks, which cover nuclear and regional issues. While the 2018 withdrawal of the Trump administration from Iran's nuclear pact triggered escalations, the impending change in U.S. leadership emphasizes the urgency for reaching a diplomatic resolution.

