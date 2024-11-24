Adani's Sri Lanka Project Under Scrutiny
The U.S. agency is performing due diligence on Adani Group's involvement in a Sri Lanka project. Bloomberg News suggests this oversight reflects the project's significance and potential implications for U.S. interests in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:19 IST
The U.S. agency is currently undertaking due diligence on Adani Group's project in Sri Lanka, according to Bloomberg News.
This development underscores the potential geopolitical and economic implications of the project for U.S. interests in the region.
Further scrutiny suggests the project's significant role in regional dynamics, warranting close observation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
