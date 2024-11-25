Left Menu

Global Plastic Treaty Talks: Divisions Persist Amid Urgent Calls for Action

Delegates from 175 countries met in Busan, South Korea, for a pivotal round of talks intended to forge a global treaty to combat plastic pollution. Despite significant opposition and unresolved differences, discussion continues amid widespread concern over plastic waste's impact on the environment and public health.

Delegates from 175 countries convened in Busan, South Korea, this week in a crucial attempt to negotiate an international treaty aimed at addressing plastic pollution. The gathering, known as the fifth U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting, took place after a previous session in Ottawa ended without a clear path forward.

High tensions persist as petrochemical-producing countries like Saudi Arabia and China resist setting caps on plastic production, highlighting broader environmental challenges reminiscent of U.N. climate talks. U.S. backing for production limits introduced new complexities, compounded by the varied economic stakes for different nations.

Inger Andersen of the U.N. Environment Programme remains optimistic about reaching an agreement, backed by recent calls from major powers for a legally binding treaty by year-end. Meanwhile, nations like Fiji emphasize the treaty's essential role in safeguarding their ecosystems and health against pervasive microplastic contamination.

