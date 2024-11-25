Left Menu

Union Ministers Lead 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' Campaign to Promote Constitutional Awareness

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' padyatra program, emphasizing the significance of India's Constitution. The event aimed to enhance public understanding and was initiated at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre, continuing with regional participation.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya planted saplings in the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' padyatra program (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took part in the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' padyatra event on Monday, alongside Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan, to spur constitutional awareness. The initiative also involved planting saplings, symbolizing growth and the country's evolving identity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Launched by the Vice-President of India at New Delhi's Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre on January 24, 2024, the campaign seeks to educate the public about their constitutional rights and the document's significance. The effort aims to expand regionally, promising increased public engagement and inclusivity.

The first regional event was led by Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on March 9, 2024. Previously, the campaign was part of the DISHA scheme by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The IIT Guwahati auditorium hosted the event, where 15 saplings were planted, honoring the influential women of the Constituent Assembly who shaped India's Constitution. Publications, including the Samvidhan Katta magazine and a comic book narrating real-life constitutional victories, were also introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

