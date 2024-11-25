Parliament Winter Session: Adani Indictment Sparks Calls for Investigations

As India's Parliament convenes for its winter session, opposition voices are rallying for a thorough investigation into allegations of bribery against the Adani Group. Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted a request for an adjournment to discuss the needs for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has echoed this call with a Suspension of Business Notice, referencing a US court's accusations against the group. Similarly, Congress lawmaker Hibi Eden has joined the action, emphasizing the need for government clarity and unbiased inquiry into the serious allegations.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manickam Tagore has voiced plans to seek adjournment in Lok Sabha to address these pressing concerns. Central to the allegations are accusations involving $265 million in bribes for solar power contracts. Amidst these developments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated the government's preparedness to engage in substantive discussions.

During this session, lawmakers will also address an array of crucial legislation, from the Waqf Act amendments to changes in banking laws, signaling a busy and potentially contentious agenda in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)