AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses RSS of BJP Allegiance, Sparks Debate

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses the RSS of acting as a political shield for the BJP, alleging its silence on corruption issues. His comments follow RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion against comparing the Sangh with political entities like the BJP, labeling such comparisons as 'mistakes'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:44 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, has launched a vehement criticism against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that it acts as a political protector for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and remains silent on allegations of corruption and abuse of power within the party.

Singh told ANI that the RSS has always backed the BJP, asserting that the two entities are intrinsically linked. 'The RSS created the BJP,' he claimed, noting that members of both organizations often identify with one another.

The AAP MP's remarks come in the wake of recent comments by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who during the 'RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' program in Kolkata, cautioned against viewing the RSS through a solely political lens. Bhagwat emphasized that understanding the Sangh only in relation to the BJP is a significant error.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

