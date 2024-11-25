Left Menu

Baku Climate Summit: Navigating Turbulence to Secure a Finance Deal

At the Baku climate summit, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev managed to secure a controversial $300 billion finance deal aimed at supporting developing nations. Despite geopolitical challenges and a looming US policy shift, the deal was hailed as a breakthrough, though critics argued it was inadequate and revealed deep divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:35 IST
Stepping to the podium at the Baku climate summit, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev had two speeches prepared—one for success and another for failure. By the end, he was pleased to announce a $300 billion finance plan, ensuring support for developing nations as they combat climate change over the next decade.

However, the agreement, achieved amid threats of U.S. withdrawal from global climate efforts, was criticized as insufficient. Critics highlighted the unwillingness of wealthy nations to offer substantial aid, pointing to geopolitical factors including Trump's stance and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as impediments to more ambitious action.

The Baku summit underscored ongoing challenges in global climate negotiations. As focus shifts to next year's COP30 in Brazil, the imperative to rebuild trust and drive substantial emission cuts remains. Experts emphasized the need for reform and more equitable climate finance, urging unity against daunting political distractions.

