Home: The Hidden Danger for Women

A recent report issued by two United Nations agencies underscores the grave dangers women face at home, revealing that an average of 140 women and girls fell victim to fatal violence daily by partners or family members throughout 2023.

The report from UN Women and the UN Office of Drugs and Crime points to a rise in data-driven clarity rather than an actual increase in fatalities, indicating 51,100 women and girls were killed last year, compared to 48,800 in 2022.

African nations faced the highest incidence, with approximately 21,700 victims in 2023, marking Africa as having the top frequency of such violence, at 2.9 victims per 100,000. Preventive measures remain critically urgent, according to the agencies, who stress the preventable nature of these killings through timely intervention.

