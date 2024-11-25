Comprehensive Livestock Census Launched in Thane

Maharashtra's Thane district embarked on a comprehensive livestock census beginning Monday, aimed at collecting precise data to optimize the allocation of resources for animal welfare initiatives.

According to Rahul Ghule, CEO of Thane Zilla Parishad, the census will involve a significant workforce of enumerators assigned per 3,000 families in both rural and urban sectors of Thane. They are tasked with collating information on a variety of livestock including cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep, horses, and boars.

The animal husbandry department is spearheading the census, set to conclude by February 28, 2025, with the data being pivotal for executing schemes related to animal husbandry. This includes funds earmarked for veterinary services, vaccination campaigns, and medical supplies.