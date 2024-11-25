Left Menu

Adani Group Plunged into Crisis Amid Alleged Bribery Charges

French oil giant TotalEnergies has halted investments in India’s Adani Group amid allegations of a bribery scheme involving the conglomerate's chairman, Gautam Adani. The controversy has caused significant disruptions in the Indian parliament and financial markets, as multiple projects and stocks are impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:25 IST
Adani Group Plunged into Crisis Amid Alleged Bribery Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French oil giant TotalEnergies announced on Monday that it will suspend further investments into India's Adani Group following accusations of a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme. The allegations, which implicate the group's billionaire chairman Gautam Adani and others, have sent shockwaves through financial markets and caused political upheaval in India.

Last week, U.S. authorities charged Adani and seven others with agreeing to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure lucrative contracts, including a major solar power project. The Adani Group has denied the allegations, asserting that they are baseless and pledging to pursue all legal avenues available.

The accusations have disrupted India's parliament, with opposition lawmakers demanding discourse on the issue. Adani's stocks have suffered as TotalEnergies, holding a 20% stake in Adani Green Energy, stated it wouldn't make further payments until the matter is clarified. The U.S. indictment has also led to banks reviewing their exposure to the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024