Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Duplicate Voter List Petition

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking the removal of duplicate voter entries. The petitioner, Rashtrawadi Adarsh Mahasangh, was advised to take the matter to high courts or relevant authorities. The outfit is concerned about widespread voter list discrepancies affecting the integrity of India's electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:12 IST
Supreme Court Declines Duplicate Voter List Petition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Monday refused to entertain a petition aimed at addressing duplicate and multiple voter entries in the electoral lists. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, suggested that the petitioner approaches higher courts or relevant authorities with their grievances.

The court deemed the petition inappropriate for Article 32, indicating it involved localized and state-specific issues. "It is open for Rashtrawadi Adarsh Mahasangh to make detailed representations to appropriate authorities and the jurisdictional High Court if necessary," the bench clarified.

Rashtrawadi Adarsh Mahasangh, a registered political group, represented by advocates Avadh Bihari Kaushik and others, sought urgent action on voter list discrepancies, citing a statutory requirement under the Representation of People Act. They requested the establishment of a Special Investigating Team to oversee the correction process and a report submission to the court, highlighting the potential undermining of Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024