Pemmy Majodina hands over upgraded Klipplaat water treatment works plant

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina officially handed over a newly constructed water treatment works plant in Klipplaat, Eastern Cape, as part of the Ikwezi Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme. This R67 million project, funded through the Department’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), promises to deliver quality drinking water to residents of Klipplaat and surrounding areas.

The new plant, capable of processing 1.2 million liters of water daily, replaces an outdated pipeline that produced only 0.3 million liters. It will serve Klipplaat’s population of 2,215 and an additional 5,612 residents in the Dr. Beyers Naudé Local Municipality. The project includes a 0.8 million-liter storage reservoir, pump stations, and a raw water pipeline from Klipfontein Dam to the treatment works.

To augment the water supply, one borehole was drilled and installed, and two existing boreholes were refurbished. Hydrogen sulfide gas contamination, which previously made tap water undrinkable, has been resolved using advanced nanotechnology.

In Jansenville, another key site within the scheme, six boreholes were refurbished, and a new pipeline configuration was established, contributing to the project's significant scope.

Minister Calls for Sustainable Management

During the handover ceremony, Minister Majodina emphasized the importance of maintaining the infrastructure to ensure a reliable water supply. Addressing DBNLM Mayor Willem Safers, she urged the municipality to repair leaks and manage the facility effectively.

“Reliable water supply not only ensures health and well-being for residents but also fosters economic growth by attracting investors,” Majodina said.

Community Engagement and Commitments

Following the handover, Majodina met with Klipplaat residents at a community engagement session, highlighting the importance of saving water and protecting infrastructure from vandalism.

Residents expressed gratitude for the project but raised concerns about water-related issues such as leaking meters and low pressure. In response, the municipality pledged to address these challenges promptly.

Long-Term Impact on Development

The water treatment plant marks a milestone in addressing water security in the drought-prone Karoo region. By improving water quality and supply, the initiative is expected to alleviate community hardships and encourage sustainable development in the area.

Minister Majodina concluded by reiterating the department’s commitment to providing safe and accessible water to South African communities, emphasizing collaboration between municipalities and residents for long-term success.