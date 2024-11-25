Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Sees Rs 3,689 Crore Boost with New Hydropower Projects

The CCEA has approved Rs 3,689 crore for two hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh: Tato-I and Heo. These projects aim to improve local power supply and balance the national grid. The state will benefit from free power, local development funds, and significant infrastructure improvements.

Updated: 25-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:14 IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has sanctioned the investment of Rs 3,689 crore for two hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a major boost for the region's energy infrastructure.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of Rs 1,750 crore for the construction of the 186 MW Tato-I Hydro Electric Project and Rs 1,939 crore for the 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project in the Shi Yomi District.

The projects are set to be managed through joint ventures between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to improve power supply and contribute to national grid stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

