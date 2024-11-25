Left Menu

Bengaluru's Heritage Plans: Shivakumar Promises River Revival and Cultural Growth

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar vows to rejuvenate the Vrushabhavathi river and promote Basavanagudi as a heritage corridor. At a local fair, he emphasized supporting farmers, keeping the event tax-free, and addressing opposition criticism regarding the Brand Bengaluru initiative. Assures no issues with BPL card cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:07 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday committed to addressing demands for the rejuvenation of the Vrushabhavathi river and the elevation of Basavanagudi into a heritage corridor as part of the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative. His remarks came during the inauguration of the annual 'Kadlekai Parishe' or peanut fair in Basavanagudi.

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of transforming the Kadlekai Parishe into an event of international acclaim. To aid farmers and traders, this year's tax collection for the event has been waived, and the minister promised it would remain a tax-free event henceforth.

Reflecting on his agricultural roots, he noted that peanuts, often called the 'poor man's almond,' play a significant role in regional cuisine. Shivakumar also assured that despite opposition criticism, the Brand Bengaluru initiative would demonstrate substantial progress by 2028. He addressed concerns about the cancellation of some Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, affirming the government's commitment to the welfare of the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

