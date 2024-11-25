Balancing Development and Ecology: Key Steps in Great Nicobar Project

The Great Nicobar Island project's go-ahead comes after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change evaluated its environmental, strategic, defence, and national significance. The approval adheres to the amended Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006, mandating prior environmental clearance for new or upgraded projects. This comprehensive process requires impact assessments, Environmental Management Plan preparation, and involves stages such as screening, scoping, public consultation, and appraisal.

Key scientific bodies including the Zoological Survey of India, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Wildlife Institute of India, and Indian Institute of Science participated in assessing the environmental impact and drafting mitigation strategies. Specialist organisations like IITs, NIOT, NCCR, and NIO evaluated the proposals during the appraisal. The Expert Appraisal Committee, composed of experts in science and engineering, reviewed the project's Environmental Impact Assessment and Management Plan in detail. The project's approval comes with 42 conditions safeguarding marine and terrestrial biodiversity.

To ensure adherence to the Environmental Management Plan, three monitoring committees will address pollution, biodiversity, and community welfare issues for the Shompen and Nicobarese. Additionally, a High-Power Committee, in response to a National Green Tribunal order, has been established by the Ministry of Environment. As detailed by Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh, these measures aim to balance development with ecological preservation.

