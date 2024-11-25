Left Menu

Balancing Development and Ecology: Key Steps in Great Nicobar Project

The Ministry of Environment approved the Great Nicobar Island project after careful environmental and strategic assessments. Environmental Impact Assessments prioritize ecological safeguards. Multiple institutions contributed, leading to clearance with 42 specific biodiversity conditions. Monitoring committees and a High-Power Committee will oversee the project's impact, ensuring compliance with green tribunal orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:28 IST
Balancing Development and Ecology: Key Steps in Great Nicobar Project
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Great Nicobar Island project's go-ahead comes after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change evaluated its environmental, strategic, defence, and national significance. The approval adheres to the amended Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006, mandating prior environmental clearance for new or upgraded projects. This comprehensive process requires impact assessments, Environmental Management Plan preparation, and involves stages such as screening, scoping, public consultation, and appraisal.

Key scientific bodies including the Zoological Survey of India, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Wildlife Institute of India, and Indian Institute of Science participated in assessing the environmental impact and drafting mitigation strategies. Specialist organisations like IITs, NIOT, NCCR, and NIO evaluated the proposals during the appraisal. The Expert Appraisal Committee, composed of experts in science and engineering, reviewed the project's Environmental Impact Assessment and Management Plan in detail. The project's approval comes with 42 conditions safeguarding marine and terrestrial biodiversity.

To ensure adherence to the Environmental Management Plan, three monitoring committees will address pollution, biodiversity, and community welfare issues for the Shompen and Nicobarese. Additionally, a High-Power Committee, in response to a National Green Tribunal order, has been established by the Ministry of Environment. As detailed by Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh, these measures aim to balance development with ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024