Left Menu

Wall Street Soars as Bessent Boosts Market Confidence

Wall Street indexes surged on Monday, with Russell 2000 reaching a peak, as Scott Bessent's nomination as U.S. Treasury secretary buoyed markets. This led to lower bond yields. Meanwhile, ceasefire discussions between Israel and Lebanon contributed to a decline in oil prices, impacting the Energy index negatively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 01:06 IST
Wall Street Soars as Bessent Boosts Market Confidence
market

Wall Street experienced a significant rise on Monday, buoyed by positive reactions to Scott Bessent's nomination as U.S. Treasury secretary. The Russell 2000 index, representing small-cap stocks, achieved an all-time high, inspired by hopes for favorable fiscal policies, which led to a drop in bond yields.

In addition, talks surrounding a potential ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon helped lower oil prices, negatively impacting the Energy index by 1.7%. The market sentiment was further improved by President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of Bessent's nomination, which is expected to stabilize government borrowing concerns.

By early afternoon trading, major indexes showed gains: the Dow Jones rose by 399.52 points, the S&P 500 climbed 14.14 points, and the Nasdaq increased 26.83 points. The market's enthusiasm reflects optimism for business-friendly policies under the Trump administration, alongside a Republican Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024