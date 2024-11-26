Turkish Women's Rally Thwarted Amid Controversy Over Istanbul Convention Withdrawal

In Istanbul, authorities detained dozens of individuals who sought to participate in a rally advocating for enhanced protections for women in Turkey.

The attempted protests on Istiklal Street coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, despite a standing ban on gatherings in the area.

Police had previously barricaded entrances and closed metro stations to prevent widespread demonstrations. The protests also voiced opposition to President Erdogan's 2021 move to withdraw Turkey from the Istanbul Convention, criticized for allegedly conflicting with traditional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)