Left Menu

Turkish Women's Rally Thwarted Amid Controversy Over Istanbul Convention Withdrawal

Dozens detained in Istanbul while attempting to join a women's rally advocating for more protection in Turkey. Protesters marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, defying protest bans. Demonstrations oppose Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, alleging it contradicts traditional values. Advocacy groups report 411 women murdered in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 26-11-2024 07:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 07:54 IST
Turkish Women's Rally Thwarted Amid Controversy Over Istanbul Convention Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In Istanbul, authorities detained dozens of individuals who sought to participate in a rally advocating for enhanced protections for women in Turkey.

The attempted protests on Istiklal Street coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, despite a standing ban on gatherings in the area.

Police had previously barricaded entrances and closed metro stations to prevent widespread demonstrations. The protests also voiced opposition to President Erdogan's 2021 move to withdraw Turkey from the Istanbul Convention, criticized for allegedly conflicting with traditional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024