Delhi High Court Extends AQIS Investigation Deadline to December

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, extended the investigation period in the Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Jharkhand Module case until December 2. This decision follows a plea from the Delhi Police to increase the investigation period to 180 days.

This extension comes after a trial court previously denied an additional 90 days for inquiry on November 18. However, the High Court intervened last week with an interim stay, thus contesting that trial court's decision. Legal counsel for the accused opposed this extension, adding tension to the ongoing legal battle.

Notably, the AQIS module was dismantled through a coordinated effort by police forces from Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Eleven accused individuals, including Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, remain in custody, underscoring the significance of this ongoing investigation into serious terrorist activities within India.

