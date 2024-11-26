Left Menu

Delhi High Court Extends AQIS Investigation Deadline to December

The Delhi High Court has extended the investigation period in the AQIS Jharkhand Module case until December 2, following a plea from the Delhi Police. The court previously issued an interim stay on a trial court's decision that refused an extension, which now stands contested by legal representatives of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, extended the investigation period in the Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Jharkhand Module case until December 2. This decision follows a plea from the Delhi Police to increase the investigation period to 180 days.

This extension comes after a trial court previously denied an additional 90 days for inquiry on November 18. However, the High Court intervened last week with an interim stay, thus contesting that trial court's decision. Legal counsel for the accused opposed this extension, adding tension to the ongoing legal battle.

Notably, the AQIS module was dismantled through a coordinated effort by police forces from Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Eleven accused individuals, including Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, remain in custody, underscoring the significance of this ongoing investigation into serious terrorist activities within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

